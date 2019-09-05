Schefter: 'It's Possible' Antonio Brown Never Plays for Raiders Amid Drama

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Antonio Brown might have finally worn out his welcome with the Oakland Raiders after an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock Wednesday.

"I think it's possible Antonio Brown never plays a game with the Oakland Raiders," ESPN's Adam Schefter said Thursday on NFL Live.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke down the scuffle between the star receiver and Mayock:

Schefter reported the team is planning to suspend Brown ahead of Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

The extent of the suspension is unknown, although head coach Jon Gruden said the team will make an announcement on the situation later, per Schefter.

Reportedly what this discipline could be is the first step in removing him from the roster entirely, however.

"There are some people in the Raiders organization at the very least who want to see the Raiders move on from Antonio Brown," Schefter said on NFL Live.

According to Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN, Brown has $29.125 million worth of guarantees in his three-year deal he signed with the Raiders. However, they could suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team and then release him with zero owed money, even potentially recouping the $1 million signing bonus.

The veteran will have $14.625 million guaranteed for 2019 if he is on the opening day roster.

Oakland parted with third- and fifth-round draft picks in March to acquire Brown in a high-risk, high-reward trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although he is an outstanding talent on the field—he has over 100 receptions and a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last six years—his off-field concerns have remained a factor with his new team.

Brown missed much of training camp due to a foot injury as well a grievance over his helmet, the latter seemingly upsetting those in the front office.

"From our perspective, it's time for him to be all-in or all-out," Mayock said in August after a missed practice, via Adam Maya of NFL.com.

The receiver was fined for absence and then complained about it on social media, which may have sparked the confrontation with Mayock:

The Raiders could decide his talent is not worth the trouble, potentially pushing Brown to his third team in seven months.