Toni Kroos Says He Will 'Think About' Germany Retirement After Euro 2020

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has said he will "think about" retiring from international football following the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

Kroos has become a linchpin in the Germany national team since he made his debut for the senior side in 2010. Ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifying match with the Netherlands on Friday, he has made 92 appearances for the side, scoring 14 goals.

While he will only turn 30 in January, Kroos has said he will ponder his future on the international stage following the competition next summer.

"After the tournament it will be a good moment to think about it," he told the media, per Goal's Jamie Smith. "I will not kill myself if I end my career without having won a European Championship."

Kroos took a break from international football in June, missing Germany's previous matches with Belarus and Estonia. The Real Madrid star said he feels it's important he is involved for the clashes with the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

"In my opinion I want and need to be here now constantly with the important matches that come along," he said. "At the end of the last season I was a little more tired than usually, because it cost much energy to get out of those more negative phases. Also I had some physical problems."

Kroos has been key to Germany's success in recent years and was a star man in their FIFA World Cup success in 2014. He was on the scoresheet twice in the memorable 7-1 win over host nation Brazil in an incredible semi-final win:

Even at the 2018 World Cup, when Germany suffered a shock elimination in the group stages of the tournament, Kroos provided the team's one standout moment, as he slotted a stoppage-time winner:

Germany are blessed with a number of gifted midfielders, although Kroos' departure would leave them with a major void.

Not only has the Real Madrid star developed into a leader, but in possession he is also incredibly effective. Kroos can manage the tempo of a game, play incisive passes to attackers and provide a huge threat from set-piece situations.

After a challenging previous season at club level, Kroos has benefitted from some rest in pre-season and will be a different player in 2019-20:

Germany will be one of the favourites for European glory next summer, although Kroos and his team-mates have a testing qualifying group to negotiate.

The Netherlands are set to provide a huge challenge on Friday, as they have made major progress under manager Ronald Koeman. On Monday, they travel to Northern Ireland, who top the group as things stand after they won all four of their qualifying matches.