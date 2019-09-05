Saquon Barkley on Future Contract After Ezekiel Elliott Deal: That's so Far Away

It would be natural for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to see Ezekiel Elliott's major contract extension and think about his own future payday, but he insisted that is not the case.

"That's so far away," he said while noting he is happy for the Dallas Cowboys running back, per Tom Rock of Newsday.

The Cowboys announced they signed Elliott to a six-year, $90 million contract extension that features $50 million in guaranteed money. Barkley is not set for unrestricted free agency until 2023, with a club option for 2022 on his current contract.

             

