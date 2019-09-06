USA vs. Mexico: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

United States men's national team and Mexico renew their rivalry on Friday in an international friendly at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The fixture sees the two teams meet just two months after Mexico beat the Stars and Stripes 1-0 in Chicago in the final of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The hosts will be out for revenge after that painful defeat but face an El Tri squad that will be strengthened by the return of key players such as Hector Herrera, Hirving Lozano and Javier Hernandez.

Date: Friday, 7 September

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/1:30 a.m. (Sat, 8 September) BST

Live Stream: Univision Now, Fox Soccer Match Pass, (U.S.)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1, Univision (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker): USA 12-5, Draw 23-10, Mexico 23-20

Match Preview

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 26-man squad for his team's friendlies against Mexico on Friday and Uruguay on Tuesday:

The hosts are without Tyler Adams, Matt Miazga, DeAndre Yedlin and Timothy Weah due to injury, while veterans Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley have not been included.

Newcomers Sergino Dest, Paxton Pomykal and Miles Robinson are all in the squad for the first time and ensure Berhalter's selection has a youthful feel:

Berhalter told reporters that he is hoping his team can build on their performances at the 2019 Gold Cup.

"We're continuing to build on the core of this group," he said. "The second thing is that we want to continue to make progress. We felt like the Gold Cup was a good step forward for the team, but we still need to continue to improve."

Meanwhile, FC Dallas right-back Reggie Cannon has made it clear his team are determined to avenge their final defeat to Mexico.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

He described the fixture as a "revenge match" and said his team are going to "play as if it were the World Cup final," according to Doug McIntyre at Yahoo Sports.

Yet Mexico will be boosted by the return of several of their Europe-based players who missed the Gold Cup campaign.

Herrera will be a crucial presence in midfield and will be keen for minutes after not yet featuring for Atletico Madrid since his move from Porto.

Mexico's all-time record goalscorer Hernandez, Lozano and Jesus Corona will also boost Gerardo Martino's attacking options.

Hernandez arrives fresh from sealing a move to La Liga side Sevilla, while Lozano has momentum after making history with his debut goal for Napoli against Juventus:

Mexico can also look to Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez for goals. The 28-year-old has already netted eight times this season:

The match may only be a friendly but promises to be an intense encounter between the two rivals. Mexico look to have the stronger squad and should have enough to clinch another victory over the U.S.