Yankees News: Top Prospect Deivi Garcia 'Still Developing in a Lot of Ways'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Highly regarded New York Yankees pitching prospect Deivi Garcia impressed during Tuesday's game for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders with three scoreless innings, but Bronx Bombers manager Aaron Boone doesn't think he's quite ready for the big leagues yet.

"I think he's still kind of finding his way at his next level, too," Boone said, per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com. "He a very young guy who's still developing in a lot of ways."

Boone said the 20-year-old will remain with the RailRiders through their playoff run but acknowledged he could be promoted to the majors this month.

The 5'9", 163-pound right-hander has quickly made his way through the minor leagues. He started the season at High-A Tampa, was promoted to Double-A Trenton and featured in the RailRiders' starting rotation before he was moved to the bullpen in an effort to limit his innings before a potential call-up.

MLB.com ranked Garcia as the top prospect in the Yankees' farm system for the 2019 season.

The Dominican Republic native sports a 4.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 165 strikeouts in 111.1 innings in his three minor league stops this season. He also impressed with a 2.55 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 74 innings last year.

The Yankees have dealt with injuries to their pitching staff all season and are without CC Sabathia. What's more, Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery have yet to pitch in the major leagues this season because of physical setbacks.

Garcia is someone who could provide injury insurance down the stretch, but he still needs to develop some in the minor leagues in the organization's eyes.