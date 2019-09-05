MLB Rumors: 'Increasing Speculation' Stephen Strasburg Will Opt out of Contract

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Washington Nationals star Stephen Strasburg could test the free-agent market this offseason for the first time in his career.

Per MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, there's "increasing speculation" around Major League Baseball that Strasburg will use the opt-out clause in his contract.

Morosi did note Strasburg could attempt to use the opt-out as leverage to secure a new deal from the Nationals. He still has four years and $100 million left on his deal after this season.

Among the reasons for Strasburg to at least consider testing free agency is the weak market for starting pitchers.

Gerrit Cole will clearly be the best option available if he doesn't sign an extension with the Houston Astros. Zack Wheeler has been mostly healthy the past two years, but his 4.33 ERA this season doesn't suggest he's ready to become a top-tier starter.

Yu Darvish has an opt-out with the Chicago Cubs, though it's unclear if he's considering using it. The Cleveland Indians hold a $17 million option for Corey Kluber, who has only pitched in seven games this season due to a fractured right arm.

Strasburg has quietly had a strong 2019 season for the Nationals. The three-time All-Star has a 3.47 ERA, 1.039 WHIP and 215 strikeouts in 179 innings over 28 starts. He's on pace to average more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings for the sixth straight season.