France vs. Albania: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

France will be expected to strengthen their grip on top spot in Group H of their UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying group on Saturday, as they welcome Albania to Paris.

Aside from a poor display in a 2-0 loss to Turkey in the previous set of fixtures, France have been comfortable victors in their remaining games. The world champions have netted four times in each of their games against Moldova, Iceland and Andorra.

Albania have had a solid start to their qualifying campaign, winning two and losing two of their four games so far. As things stand, they are only three points behind France, Turkey and Iceland, who all have nine points.

Here are the viewing details for the match from the Stade De France, the latest odds and a preview of what's to come from the French capital.

Match Odds

France win (2/17)

Draw (19/2)

Albania win (40/1)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Date: Saturday, September 7

Time: 2:45 p.m. (ET), 7:45 p.m. (BST)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN + (U.S.)

Preview

France are the standout side in Group H and were expected to breeze through as group winners. As such, it was a big shock when they were beaten 2-0 by Turkey away from home in the last set of qualification games.

While the loss is unlikely to have too much of a detrimental effect on their qualification hopes, the display will have concerned manager Didier Deschamps. He would have at least been pleased with the manner in which the side bounced back a few days later, as they rolled over Andorra:

In the majority of these qualification encounters, France will be huge favourites to win and that applies to Saturday's clash in Paris too.

What those in attendance in the French capital will want to see is the side operate with some more attacking freedom, especially given the amount of quality Deschamps has to call upon in the forward positions.

While the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud have unsurprisingly made the cut, there's a call-up for Lille forward Jonathan Ikone for the first time. The Scouted Football account said he is a worthy inclusion:

Following the withdrawal of Paul Pogba from the squad, Arsenal's young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has also been given a chance to show what he can do.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign and was the Gunners' standout player in the recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Guendouzi's all-action style should add something different to the France midfield should he get an opportunity.

Squawka Football provided the figures behind what felt like a breakthrough performance for the Arsenal tyro in the Spurs clash:

Given it's the first senior call-up for both Ikone and Guendouzi, they were each subject to the usual initiations ahead of the game:

Albania don't possess the quality to match France, but they have shown in their group matches so far that they shouldn't be taken lightly. Manager Edoardo Reja will have been pleased with the application shown to get wins over Moldova and Andorra.

However, when they've come up against the better sides in the group so far—Iceland and Turkey—they've been found wanting. When they visit Paris, you sense it will be a similar story.

Prediction: France 4-0 Albania