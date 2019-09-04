Myles Garrett to Opponents Facing Browns: 'It's Going to Be a Bloodbath'

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have their sights set on a Super Bowl run after acquiring superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr., edge-rusher Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and running back Kareem Hunt among others this offseason.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett expressed his confidence in his team's outlook during a recent interview with ESPN The Magazine for its body issue.

"I'm excited, but at the end of the day, you got to actually put thoughts into action. Odell, [quarterback Baker Mayfield], [wide receiver Jarvis Landry], they all put in the work to make this year special. We just got to believe in each other. The D-line, we've all been at OTAs together; nobody's really missed any days so we're all really getting that chemistry. It's going to be a bloodbath."

Garrett broke through in his second season with 13.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles. But he'll have plenty of help along Cleveland's defensive line.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi returns for his third year after Pro Football Focus credited him with the eighth-most defensive stops in the league among interior defenders in 2018.

Richardson had 4.5 sacks and 49 tackles for the Minnesota Vikings en route to helping his team finish ninth in scoring defense. Meanwhile, Vernon led the New York Giants with seven sacks in only 11 games last season, marking the sixth straight year in which he had 6.5 or more.

The Browns are 14-1 to win the Super Bowl despite finishing 7-8-1 last season, which puts them sixth on the Caesars Palace odds ledger.

Given the amount of talent in the Browns locker room, the preseason optimism may well come to fruition.