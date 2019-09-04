Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton Showing 'Momentum' Amid Injury Recovery

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Already boasting one of Major League Baseball's best lineups, the New York Yankees could add Giancarlo Stanton to the mix before the end of the regular season.

Per The Athletic's Lindsey Adler, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton is showing "momentum" in his recovery from a knee injury as he travels to Tampa Bay to face live pitching this weekend.

Stanton sprained his MCL sliding into third base during a June 25 game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was placed on the injured list the following day.

The Yankees transferred Stanton to the 60-day IL on Aug. 11, though that was just to create roster space and not an indication the former National League MVP suffered a setback.

Speaking to reporters last month, Stanton said he hoped to get "a few weeks of at-bats" before the postseason begins.

One potential option for the Yankees after this weekend is to send Stanton out for a rehab assignment with one of their minor league affiliates. Both their Triple-A and Double-A could be playing for up to two more weeks, depending on how far they advance.

Stanton has only appeared in nine games this season due to knee and biceps injuries. The four-time All-Star has hit .290/.421/.419 with one homer over 31 at-bats in 2019.

The Yankees own a 9.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. Their magic number to clinch the division is 13.