Predictions for Exiled Former NBA Lottery Picks

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Drafted: No. 2 in 2017

Prediction: Revives stock, but not star potential

Injuries haven't helped Lonzo Ball, but a change of scenery should.

He'll benefit from playing with a younger core of teammates to whom he can better relate and without the pressure of having to impress or please LeBron James and the demanding, enormous Los Angeles Lakers fan base.

Jrue Holiday, Derrick Favors and JJ Redick are lower-maintenance/profile veterans to develop under. Holiday also adds supplementary scoring and playmaking without being overly ball-dominant, creating a balanced mix of on- and off-ball work for Ball.

His passing and defense will continue to drive his impact, but he should also be feeling looser this season, which should translate to another spike in three-point percentage.

However, I wouldn't bet on Ball suddenly reaching the star expectations that initially came with being the No. 2 pick. A new team won't unlock the scoring ability that is typically needed for a guard to reach star status in today's NBA. He lacks the shooting creativity, dribble-jumper attack and explosion to separate inside the arc.

Ball figures to revive his stock in New Orleans, but as a high-end role player who'll continue to be valued mostly for his basketball IQ, facilitating, defensive instincts and three-point ability.