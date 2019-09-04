Video: Kobe Bryant Says Shaquille O'Neal Comments Were 'Tongue-in-Cheek'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Shaquille O'Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant chat at the unveiling of a statue of O'Neal in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bryant downplayed talk of a reignited feud with Shaquille O'Neal, saying there is
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant said Tuesday his comments about former teammate Shaquille O'Neal being "lazy" were taken out of context.

Bryant said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live his full remarks about Shaq were overwhelmingly positive, with the references to his questionable work ethic being made "tongue-in-cheek:"

In August, the five-time NBA champion told Patrick Bet-David of Valuetainment (via Justin Tasch of the New York Post) he could have more than doubled his number of titles if O'Neal took his fitness more seriously throughout his career.

"I wish he was in the gym. I would've had f--king 12 rings," he said. "My God, yeah. Wouldn't even be close."

Bryant noted he felt Shaq would have surpassed Michael Jordan as the best NBA player in history if he was more dedicated to his craft.

"He'd be the greatest of all time," Kobe said. "He'd be the first to tell you that, for sure. This guy was a force like I have never seen. It was crazy. Generally guys at that size are a little timid and they don't want to be tall, they don't want to be big. Man, this dude, he did not care. He was mean, he was nasty, he was competitive, he was vindictive."

He added it's something he frequently mentions to the 15-time All-Star, saying their partnership would have been even more successful "if your lazy ass was in shape."

Shaq responded on Instagram: "U woulda had twelve if u passed the ball more especially in the Finals against the Pistons #facts. You don't get statues by not working hard."

Bryant quickly shut down any talk of real problems with the Big Aristotle, though:

Now he's making it clear even the original comments were meant as praise.

