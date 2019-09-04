NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Week 2 Polls, Top 25 Standings and Analysis

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The shakeups in the Week 2 editions of the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll were minimal.

Notre Dame and Texas shifted up a position in the Top 10 of both polls at the expense of Florida, who fell three spots in the AP and two in the Coaches rankings.

Auburn experienced the largest leap after knocking off Oregon in Week 1's marquee game. The Tigers vaulted six places in the AP to No. 10 and elevated three spots to No. 13 in the eyes of the coaches.

More movement is expected after Saturday's matchups, as LSU faces Texas and Clemson hosts Texas A&M in Top 15 clashes.

Week 2 Standings

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (1-0)

2. Alabama (1-0)

3. Georgia (1-0)

4. Oklahoma (1-0)

5. Ohio State (1-0)

6. LSU (1-0)

7. Michigan (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (1-0)

9. Texas (1-0)

10. Auburn (1-0)

11. Florida (1-0)

12. Texas A&M (1-0)

13. Utah (1-0)

14. Washington (1-0)

15. Penn State (1-0)

16. Oregon (0-1)

17. Wisconsin (1-0)

18. UCF (1-0)

19. Michigan State (1-0)

20. Iowa (1-0)

21. Syracuse (1-0)

22. Washington State (1-0)

23. Stanford (1-0)

24. Boise State (1-0)

T25. Iowa State (1-0)

T25. Nebraska (1-0)

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Notre Dame

9. Texas

10. Florida

11. Texas A&M

12. Washington

13. Auburn

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Wisconsin

17. UCF

18. Oregon

19. Iowa

20. Michigan State

21. Washington State

22. Syracuse

23. Stanford

24. Boise State

25. Nebraska

Analysis

Teams ranked in the AP Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked opponents in Week 1, per AP's Ralph D. Russo.

The results marked the first time since October 2017 that no Top 25 squad lost to a side outside of the rankings, per Russo.

The boosts handed to Notre Dame and Texas were based off better performances in the eyes of voters compared to Florida's Week 0 victory over Miami.

Reddit College Football compiled all of the AP votes into a graphic. Florida was listed outside the Top 10 in over 20 of the ballots.

OnlyGators.com spun Florida's drop by pointing out the Gators' Week 0 triumph matters in the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee because it came against a Power Five opponent, and if they keep winning, they will be recognized:

Auburn's leap into the Top 10 over Florida kept four SEC sides in the upper echelon. The six-spot move also gave the conference six squads in the first 12 placements in each poll.

Oregon's cost of losing in the final minute to Auburn was five positions, as it dropped to No. 16 and No. 18 ahead of its Week 2 meeting with Nevada.

The biggest loser other than Oregon was Iowa State, who tumbled into a tie for 25th with Nebraska in the AP and dropped out of the Coaches poll.

Dylan Montz of the Ames Tribune noted there were worries among Cyclones fans that they would lose their position.

The drop was triggered by a triple-overtime win over FCS side Northern Iowa in what was one of the worst winning performances by a ranked side.

Nebraska was also far from impressive in its 35-21 home triumph over South Alabama. The Huskers stayed in both polls, but earned the lowest total votes of programs listed in the two rankings.

Boise State's entrance at No. 24 extended its streak of appearing in a poll for the 18th straight season, per Chadd Cripe of the Idaho Statesman.

The Broncos' road win over Florida State earned them over 150 points in the two listings, and that is a number that can improve if they take advantage of a three-game home stand against Marshall, Portland State and Air Force.

