Top Landing Spots for BIG3 MVP, Former NBA Star Joe Johnson

Harry How/Getty Images

Joe Johnson not only won the BIG3's 2019 MVP award, but he had arguably the best individual season in the league's short history.

This summer, he set records for points (175), points per game (21.9), assists (31) and assists per game (3.9) in the regular season. Johnson's 175 points made up 48.6 percent of his Triplets' total for the year.

In the regular season and playoffs combined, the Triplets went 9-1. Johnson ended six of those contests with game-winners.

And after the dominant performance in his first run in the BIG3, NBA teams are once again interested in the 38-year-old.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the veteran "will audition for three Eastern Conference playoff teams from a year ago in the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets." That's in addition to interest from the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

Among all of these squads, we can likely eliminate Denver right away. Although Johnson's stretch-4 ability makes theoretical sense next to Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets already have Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant, Michael Porter and Juancho Hernangomez to soak up those combo-forward minutes.

Milwaukee is probably out, too. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Korver, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson should have the wing/forward minutes locked down.

Despite his advanced basketball age, you can see reasons why the rest of the teams mentioned above would be interested in Iso Joe.