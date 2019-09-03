Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng Charged in Alleged Assault of Ex-Partner

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 31: Jerome Boateng of FC Bayern Muenchen on the bench, looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Allianz Arena on August 31, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking his former partner, German prosecutors told Agence France-Presse

Chief prosecutor Anne Leiding told AFP subsidiary SID the investigation into the allegations began in 2018: "The Munich prosecutor's office has had proceedings open against Jerome Boateng for dangerous assault since autumn 2018. Following extensive investigations, charges were brought on February 11, 2019."

According to Sueddeutsche Zeitung (h/t Matt Maltby of the Mirror), a law firm representing Boateng denied the allegation: "It is a private matter, which is basically based on unproven accusations of a third party."

Prosecutors also confirmed the former Manchester City player is the subject of another assault investigation, per SID. The other allegation is reportedly being made by the same former partner, who is also the mother of his three children, per Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Boateng is a former UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup winner but has yet to break into Bayern's starting XI this season.

Germany coach Joachim Low announced in March he would no longer consider Boateng for his squad, along with Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller, with the manager opting to put his faith in the next generation of burgeoning talent, per Metro.

 

