TMZ: Lakers' JaVale McGee Had Warriors Title Ring Stolen in LA Home Burglary

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: JaVale McGee #1 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates in the locker room after winning the NBA Championship in Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 12, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee was recently the victim of a burglary, which resulted in one of his two NBA championship rings being stolen, according to TMZ Sports

TMZ Sports reported McGee's home in L.A. was broken into on Saturday. The thieves stole a pair of safes from the home which contained cash, one championship ring and the goggles he used during a locker-room celebration. The total value of the items and cash stolen reportedly exceeds $200,000. 

No arrests have been made nor have any suspects been named. However, police are reviewing surveillance footage from the home.

McGee spent two seasons in the Bay Area, winning back-to-back championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. After making just one start in 16 postseason appearances in 2017, he took on a bigger role during the 2018 postseason, starting in nine of his 13 appearances.

He averaged 8.0 points and 2.3 rebounds during the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

McGee joined the Lakers last offseason and re-signed with the team in July on a reported two-year, $8.2 million deal.

Related

    Donovan Mitchell vs. D-Wade 🕷⚡

    Is Spida really the next Flash?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Donovan Mitchell vs. D-Wade 🕷⚡

    Is Spida really the next Flash?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum Sprains Ankle in USA Win

    C's star will be re-evaluated Wednesday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tatum Sprains Ankle in USA Win

    C's star will be re-evaluated Wednesday

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Team USA Barely Beats Turkey in OT

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Team USA Barely Beats Turkey in OT

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Packages to Break Up the Worst Star Pairings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Packages to Break Up the Worst Star Pairings

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report