TMZ: Lakers' JaVale McGee Had Warriors Title Ring Stolen in LA Home Burglary

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee was recently the victim of a burglary, which resulted in one of his two NBA championship rings being stolen, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports reported McGee's home in L.A. was broken into on Saturday. The thieves stole a pair of safes from the home which contained cash, one championship ring and the goggles he used during a locker-room celebration. The total value of the items and cash stolen reportedly exceeds $200,000.

No arrests have been made nor have any suspects been named. However, police are reviewing surveillance footage from the home.

McGee spent two seasons in the Bay Area, winning back-to-back championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. After making just one start in 16 postseason appearances in 2017, he took on a bigger role during the 2018 postseason, starting in nine of his 13 appearances.

He averaged 8.0 points and 2.3 rebounds during the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

McGee joined the Lakers last offseason and re-signed with the team in July on a reported two-year, $8.2 million deal.