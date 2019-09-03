Aaron Wan-Bissaka Withdraws from England Squad Due to Back Injury

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

England's defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka attends an England team training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England on September 2, 2019, ahead of their Euro 2020 football qualification match against Bulgaria. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has withdrawn from England's squad ahead of 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo because of a back injury.

The Football Association released a statement on Tuesday confirming the 21-year-old had returned to Manchester United to receive treatment:

England manager Gareth Southgate has Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier present as right-back alternatives and isn't expected to call upon a replacement.

Uncapped Wan-Bissaka has impressed for United since he joined the club from Crystal Palace in a £45 million deal over the summer.

It was expected the youngster would make his senior England debut during the upcoming international break, but his induction into Southgate's plans will have to wait.

Wan-Bissaka posted a video featuring some highlights from his first experience inside the England camp on Tuesday:

The caption suggested the defender will take lessons from his first run with potential future international team-mates despite the disappointment of his injury.

The Three Lions will host Group A opponents Bulgaria in their third qualifying match on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. Southgate's side sit level with the Czech Republic at the top of the pool as the group's only two teams to have won both their qualifiers.

Third-place Kosovo (one point behind) then travel to face England at St, Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, with a chance to close the distance.

Wan-Bissaka—nicknamed The Spider due to his reach when covering long distances in defence—has proved a trailblazer in tackling volume while in United colours, per Squawka:

United also confirmed the latest injury, which comes at an unfortunate time considering full-backs Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot are already on the treatment table.

Related

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka Pulls Out of England Squad With Back Injury Ahead of Euro 2020 Qualifiers

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka Pulls Out of England Squad With Back Injury Ahead of Euro 2020 Qualifiers

    Ben Carter
    via 90min.com

    Jerome Boateng Investigated for Aggravated Assault

    Charges concern a potential incident of assault against his former partner

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Jerome Boateng Investigated for Aggravated Assault

    Charges concern a potential incident of assault against his former partner

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Eden Hazard Pulls Out Of Belgium Squad for European Qualifiers Through Injury

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Eden Hazard Pulls Out Of Belgium Squad for European Qualifiers Through Injury

    Joe Marcovitch
    via 90min.com

    Former England strikers has fears regarding Leeds United on-loan stars

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Former England strikers has fears regarding Leeds United on-loan stars

    Sarah Rudge
    via The72