Aaron Wan-Bissaka Withdraws from England Squad Due to Back Injury

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has withdrawn from England's squad ahead of 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo because of a back injury.

The Football Association released a statement on Tuesday confirming the 21-year-old had returned to Manchester United to receive treatment:

England manager Gareth Southgate has Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier present as right-back alternatives and isn't expected to call upon a replacement.

Uncapped Wan-Bissaka has impressed for United since he joined the club from Crystal Palace in a £45 million deal over the summer.

It was expected the youngster would make his senior England debut during the upcoming international break, but his induction into Southgate's plans will have to wait.

Wan-Bissaka posted a video featuring some highlights from his first experience inside the England camp on Tuesday:

The caption suggested the defender will take lessons from his first run with potential future international team-mates despite the disappointment of his injury.

The Three Lions will host Group A opponents Bulgaria in their third qualifying match on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. Southgate's side sit level with the Czech Republic at the top of the pool as the group's only two teams to have won both their qualifiers.

Third-place Kosovo (one point behind) then travel to face England at St, Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, with a chance to close the distance.

Wan-Bissaka—nicknamed The Spider due to his reach when covering long distances in defence—has proved a trailblazer in tackling volume while in United colours, per Squawka:

United also confirmed the latest injury, which comes at an unfortunate time considering full-backs Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot are already on the treatment table.