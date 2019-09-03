Amway College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 2 Rankings Released

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

With the first full week of the 2019 college football season wrapped up, an updated Amway College Football Poll was released Tuesday.

There weren't many significant changes of note, as many of the teams enjoyed comfortable victories in their respective tuneups in Week 1. In fact, there were no changes among the top 5, with Clemson and Alabama still leading the way.

Below is a look at the latest poll.

2019 Amway College Football Poll — Week 2

1. Clemson Tigers (1-0) [58 first-place votes]

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) [6]

3. Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

4. Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

6. LSU Tigers (1-0)

7. Michigan Wolverines (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (1-0)

9. Texas Longhorns (1-0)

10. Florida Gators (1-0)

11. Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

12. Washington Huskies (1-0)

13. Auburn Tigers (1-0)



14. Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

15. Utah Utes (1-0)

16. Wisconsin Badgers (1-0)

17. UCF Knights (1-0)

18. Oregon Ducks (0-1)

19. Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

20. Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

21. Washington State Cougars (1-0)

22. Syracuse Orange (1-0)

23. Stanford Cardinal (1-0)

24. Boise State Broncos (1-0)

25. Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)

*Official poll courtesy of USAToday.com

There weren't many teams in the previous Top 25 to lose in their respective opener, leaving very little opportunity for movement in the poll.

One team that did make a notable jump, though, was the Auburn Tigers. Auburn found itself trailing for nearly the entirety of its showdown with then-No. 13 Oregon on Saturday. The Tigers fell behind within the first five minutes and spent the rest of the night attempting to stay within striking distance.

Led by freshman quarterback Bo Nix, Auburn scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth to complete a 15-point comeback. It wasn't until just nine seconds remained that the Tigers grabbed their first lead of the game.

The 27-21 victory over the Ducks was enough to elevate the Tigers to No. 13. Meanwhile, Oregon fell to No. 18 following the collapse.

Voters were less than impressed by the Florida Gators' 24-20 victory over the Miami Hurricanes, a come-from-behind win over its instate rival dropped Florida two spots to 10th in the latest poll.

Though they ultimately prevailed, the Iowa State Cyclones fell out of the rankings after needing triple overtime to defeat Northern Iowa. The Cyclones were previously ranked 24th.

Of note, the Northwestern Wildcats also fell out of the Top 25 following a 17-7 loss to Stanford, which stayed at 23rd.

Boise State and Nebraska were the newcomers to the poll in Week 2.