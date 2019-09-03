Gregg Berhalter: Timothy Weah out of USMNT Squad with 'Very Bad Hamstring Tear'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter has said a "very bad hamstring tear" kept forward Timothy Weah out of the squad for the friendlies against Uruguay and Mexico.

The Lille starlet was not called up for the most recent USMNT squad due to the problem, and Berhalter provided more information on the 19-year-old's condition after the 26-man party got together on Monday, per Yahoo Sports (h/t Ryan Tolmich of Goal).

"Weah has a very bad hamstring tear," said the USMNT boss. "He's getting rehab on that now. ... We would've given him a look in this camp. He's playing for Lille, doing a good job."

Although the teenager has already featured eight times for the national team, he has yet to be part of a squad since Berhalter took over in December 2018.

The United States will be without one of their brightest prospects in Weah for what promise to be two challenging matches. However, the manager still has a number of exciting young players to call upon for the games, per Scouted Football:

Weah signed for Lille from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and it'll be intriguing to see how he fares with the Ligue 1 runners-up in the upcoming term.

The previous season was disappointing, and he was sent on loan to Celtic from PSG in January 2019. The USMNT star made a total of 17 appearances for the Scottish champions but was only able to net four goals.

Following the sales of Rafael Leao and Nicolas Pepe this summer, there will be opportunities for Weah to impress for Lille in the coming months.

The forward will be desperate to shine on the international stage, too, with his only goal for the United States coming against Bolivia in 2018:

The next steps for Weah will be returning to full fitness and getting some games under his belt for his new side. He's made one start and one substitute appearance for Lille so far.

In addition to Weah, Berhalter will also be without the injured trio of Tyler Adams, Matt Miazga and DeAndre Yedlin. The team face Mexico on Saturday, September 7, before a showdown with Uruguay on Wednesday, September 11.