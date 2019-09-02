Mauro Icardi Joins PSG from Inter on Loan with Option to Buy

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain announced on Monday that Mauro Icardi has completed a deadline-day move from Inter Milan to the Ligue 1 champions:

The Argentine has left the San Siro after six years with the Serie A club and joined Thomas Tuchel's side on loan with an option to buy.

Get French Football News shared the details of the transfer:

