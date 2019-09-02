Mauro Icardi Joins PSG from Inter on Loan with Option to Buy

Mauro Icardi Joins PSG from Inter on Loan with Option to BuySeptember 2, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain announced on Monday that Mauro Icardi has completed a deadline-day move from Inter Milan to the Ligue 1 champions:
Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside
🆕✊ #WelcomeMauro 😃 @MauroIcardi 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS https://t.co/yqCmJ01r31
The Argentine has left the San Siro after six years with the Serie A club and joined Thomas Tuchel's side on loan with an option to buy.
Get French Football News shared the details of the transfer:
Get French Football News @GFFN
Contract details per @DiMarzio: - PSG will pay Mauro Icardi €8m over the 2019/20 campaign. - PSG will pay Icardi a bonus of €2m if they activate the €65m option to buy in the loan deal - If Icardi decides to stay at Inter, he'll earn a €5m salary in 2020/21
