Jadon Sancho 'Wouldn't Mind' Premier League Move Amid Manchester United Rumours

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has said he "wouldn't mind" returning to the Premier League or playing in La Liga in the future amid rumours Manchester United want to bring him to Old Trafford.

Sancho told PA Sport (h/t Tom Doyle at the Evening Standard) that he would be open to playing in England again when asked about his future.

He said: "I can't tell the future but I wouldn't mind. La Liga I wouldn't mind also, but we don't know yet."

Sancho moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 and has gone on to become a key player for the Bundesliga side.

The England international enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2018-19, racking up 12 goals and 14 assists in Germany's top flight.

Sancho seems to have picked up where he left off this season for the German club:

He has also written his name into the Bundesliga history books:

The 19-year-old's performances have reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils have made Sancho their top transfer target, according to James Robson at the Evening Standard.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will renew his interest in Sancho at the end of the season after allowing attackers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave and not bringing in replacements, per Robson.

Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke has said he does not expect Sancho to spend his entire career at the Westfalenstadion:

Indeed the club may struggle to hang on their starlet should he enjoy another stellar season, while Manchester United may face a battle for his signature from a host of other top clubs.