Jadon Sancho 'Wouldn't Mind' Premier League Move Amid Manchester United Rumours

Jadon Sancho 'Wouldn't Mind' Premier League Move Amid Manchester United RumoursSeptember 2, 2019
Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has said he "wouldn't mind" returning to the Premier League or playing in La Liga in the future amid rumours Manchester United want to bring him to Old Trafford.
Sancho told PA Sport (h/t Tom Doyle at the Evening Standard) that he would be open to playing in England again when asked about his future.
He said: "I can't tell the future but I wouldn't mind. La Liga I wouldn't mind also, but we don't know yet."
Sancho moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 and has gone on to become a key player for the Bundesliga side.
The England international enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2018-19, racking up 12 goals and 14 assists in Germany's top flight.
Sancho seems to have picked up where he left off this season for the German club:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Jadon Sancho has provided an assist in each of the opening three Bundesliga games this season: ✓ vs. Augsburg ✓ vs. FC Köln ✓ vs. Union Berlin All for Paco Alcácer. https://t.co/LLKQrGazFm
He has also written his name into the Bundesliga history books:
Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN
How Jadon Sancho became the youngest ever player to score 15 Bundesliga goals ⚽ From start to finish 🎥 https://t.co/HlzF025MTX
The 19-year-old's performances have reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils have made Sancho their top transfer target, according to James Robson at the Evening Standard.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will renew his interest in Sancho at the end of the season after allowing attackers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave and not bringing in replacements, per Robson.
Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke has said he does not expect Sancho to spend his entire career at the Westfalenstadion:
Sport Witness @Sport_Witness
Jadon Sancho | Hans-Joachim Watzke has spoken to Bild. "It can be assumed that Jadon won't play at BVB for ten years. But we have clear agreements about the present. Jadon is not on the market and it's guaranteed he plays next season at Borussia Dortmund!"
Indeed the club may struggle to hang on their starlet should he enjoy another stellar season, while Manchester United may face a battle for his signature from a host of other top clubs.
