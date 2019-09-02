Romelu Lukaku Says Alexis Sanchez Is a 'Great Addition' to Inter Milan Squad

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku has backed Alexis Sanchez to succeed at Inter Milan and said his team-mate will be a "great addition" to the squad.

The striker told Sky in Italy (h/t Jonathan Nagioff at Sky Sports News) that he is looking forward to playing alongside his former Manchester United team-mate:

"[Alexis is a] great addition for the squad. You always want to play with the best players, but he's a great man as well. We have a dressing room full of great men and full of players willing to work for the team. So he's a great addition to it and hopefully he can add that little spark to the team that we need."

Lukaku swapped Old Trafford for the San Siro in a permanent deal in August after two seasons with the Premier League side.

Sanchez has since followed the Belgium international to Inter. He sealed a season-long loan from Manchester United before the close of the transfer window:

The Red Devils are reportedly paying three-quarters of his wages while he is at Inter:

Both attackers will be hoping for a change of fortune in Italy. Lukaku began his Manchester career brightly with 27 goals in his debut season, but he managed only 15 in his second and slipped down the pecking order.

He has made a bright start to life with the Nerazzurri. He scored on his Serie A debut against Lecce and was on target in Inter's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Sanchez will be hoping he can follow Lukaku's example and rediscover his goalscoring touch in Italy. The former Arsenal man had a torrid time at Manchester United, managing just five goals in 45 appearances.

Inter will be keen to get the best out of Sanchez during his loan spell. At his best he is a relentless presence in attack, capable of scoring and creating goals.

Football writer David Amoyal explained why Inter could be a good move for Sanchez:

Sanchez faces a challenge getting his career back on track after a difficult spell at United but will relish the chance of a fresh start and the opportunity to prove his worth at the San Siro.