Cowboys News: Amari Cooper Returns to Practice Ahead of Week 1 After Foot Injury

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has returned to practice after missing significant time with plantar fasciitis in his left heel, causing him to miss the entire preseason.

According to Patrick Walker of CBS Sports, Cooper "remains on track" to play in the team's season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.