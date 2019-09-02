Cowboys News: Amari Cooper Returns to Practice Ahead of Week 1 After Foot Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2019

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 2: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys runs through a drill during training camp on August 2, 2019 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has returned to practice after missing significant time with plantar fasciitis in his left heel, causing him to miss the entire preseason. 

According to Patrick Walker of CBS Sports, Cooper "remains on track" to play in the team's season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

