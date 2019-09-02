Juventus Blocked Daniele Rugani Transfer 'Opportunities,' Says Agent

TF-Images/Getty Images

The agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has opened up about the transfer speculation surrounding him this summer, saying the Bianconeri decided against selling him, despite there being opportunities.

Davide Torchia told Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia) their first choice was always to stay at Juventus. He also discussed the defender's playing time and progression:

"He is the only Italian who grew up at Juve, as he's been in the club's orbit now for six-seven years.

"The first choice was always to stay at Juventus. Of course, then situations develop and negotiations exist, we had some opportunities, but Juventus preferred to keep him.

"Rugani has always played on average 40 per cent of Juve's games in a season, because he was 21 years old and dealing with three of the best defenders in Europe ahead of him. There aren't many players who take part in at least 50 per cent of Juve games.

"If you want to stay in a top club, you must know that there will be competition for places and alternating. Nobody is untouchable other than Cristiano Ronaldo, but then he is not human!"

According to the report, Rugani was linked with a host of clubs across Europe this summer. Arsenal, Manchester United, AS Roma, AC Milan and Barcelona were all mentioned as possible destinations.

Giorgio Chiellini's serious knee injury all but ruled out an exit, however, per James Horncastle:

As the team's most experienced backup, Rugani is likely to see a major increase in playing time while Chiellini recovers. Matthijs de Ligt got the start against Napoli and struggled, while Rugani is already familiar with both the club and manager Maurizio Sarri after working with him at Empoli.

The 25-year-old signed for Juventus after impressing at Empoli and spent several seasons on loan with the Tuscan club before moving to the Bianconeri senior team. He made 15 starts in Serie A last season, seven less than the previous campaign.

Rugani has been a constant topic of transfer chatter for years, as his development has stalled since he first emerged as a star prospect. But with Sarri now in charge of Juventus, he could be in for a breakout campaign under the manager who had him playing his best football in the past.

Juventus have enough confidence in the trio of De Ligt, Rugani and Merih Demiral to deal with Chiellini's absence, and reportedly decided not to make a last-minute move for Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng, per sports writer Romeo Agresti:

Rugani will have the chance to play his first minutes of the season on 14 September, when the Bianconeri face rivals Fiorentina.