Report: Ex-Patriots QB Brian Hoyer, Colts Agree to 3-Year, $12M Contract

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly signed quarterback Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million contract with $9 million guaranteed Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

Hoyer, 33, was released by the New England Patriots as part of 53-man cuts after losing the backup job to Jarrett Stidham. He signed with the Patriots after being released by the San Francisco 49ers following the 2017 Jimmy Garoppolo trade.

