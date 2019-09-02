Report: Ex-Patriots QB Brian Hoyer, Colts Agree to 3-Year, $12M Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly signed quarterback Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million contract with $9 million guaranteed Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

Hoyer, 33, was released by the New England Patriots as part of 53-man cuts after losing the backup job to Jarrett Stidham. He signed with the Patriots after being released by the San Francisco 49ers following the 2017 Jimmy Garoppolo trade.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Can Clowney Get the Seahawks Back to the Super Bowl?

    @MikeTanier breaks down the biggest move of a wild Labor Day weekend

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Can Clowney Get the Seahawks Back to the Super Bowl?

    @MikeTanier breaks down the biggest move of a wild Labor Day weekend

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts vs. Chargers: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 matchup

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts vs. Chargers: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 matchup

    Marty Fenn
    via ClutchPoints

    The 2019 Indianapolis Colts Passing Offense; A Scouting Report

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    The 2019 Indianapolis Colts Passing Offense; A Scouting Report

    Stampede Blue
    via Stampede Blue

    Rodgers: Packers Offense Has 'A Lot of Room to Grow'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers: Packers Offense Has 'A Lot of Room to Grow'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report