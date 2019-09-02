Andy Robertson on Roberto Firmino: 'I Don't Think There's Anyone Like Him'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's Andy Robertson hailed Roberto Firmino as "world class" after the striker netted his 50th Premier League goal against Burnley on Saturday.

Firmino is the first Brazilian to reach the milestone in the Premier League:

He has two goals and two assists to his name after just four games of Liverpool's 2019-20 campaign, and Robertson has highlighted Firmino's importance to Jurgen Klopp's side, per David Lynch of the Evening Standard:

"With his work-rate, his technique, his goals and his all-round play, I don't think there's anyone like him. People will say there are better strikers, but for me what he does is so important to our team. We'd be lost without him. He's world class. He does everything, and that's the beauty of Bobby. He can do it all."

Robertson added Firmino is crucial for Liverpool both with and without the ball as he is "our first line of defence" and "comes back and nicks the ball in midfield."

As a pure goalscorer, the 27-year-old is not in the same class as fellow Premier League forwards like Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Firmino has never reached the 20-goal mark in a league season, and it has taken him 141 games to get to 50 goals in the English top flight.

However, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah playing either side of him, he is not under as much pressure as other strikers to score heavily.

And as noted by Robertson, Firmino has more to his game than simply finding the net. He can bring other players into the game and consistently wins possession back for his side high up the pitch.

Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Burnley saw them maintain their perfect record at the start of the new season.

They have won four games from four in 2019-20 and top the table ahead of Manchester City:

As with last season, Liverpool and City are likely to be the main title contenders in the Premier League, and they are already separating themselves from the pack.

Liverpool lost just one game in the Premier League last season and still finished one point behind champions City.

The Reds know they will need a similar level of consistency in 2019-20 to finally break their 29-year league title duck, and Firmino's form will be crucial to achieving that.