Carmelo Anthony Talks Possibly Playing with 'Family' Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2019

United States’ Kevin Durant (5) stands with teammate Carmelo Anthony (15) as questions a foul call during a men's semifinal round basketball game against Spain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony remains hopeful of a return to the NBA, and the Brooklyn Nets are a preferred destination.

Anthony told TMZ Sports that teaming up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant would carry added significance.

"That's family," he said. "So, that's bigger than basketball. If something happens, something's gonna happen."  

The Athletic's Frank Isola reported the interest is mutual, with Irving and Durant "pushing" the team to sign the 10-time All-Star.

Isola added that Nets general manager Bobby Marks and head coach Kenny Atkinson have watched Anthony at workouts this summer. Ian Begley and Anthony Puccio of SNY reported Aug. 14 that Anthony was playing in "informal team workouts and scrimmages" with Nets players.

With Durant likely sidelined for the entire 2019-20 season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles, Anthony would provide the Nets with further frontcourt depth. That's especially relevant after Wilson Chandler, who signed a one-year deal with Brooklyn in July, received a 25-game suspension following a violation of the NBA's anti-drug program.

The 35-year-old is bound to be a little rusty, though, should he ultimately found a new home. He hasn't suited up in an NBA game since the Houston Rockets' 98-80 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 8.

Related

    Will Kyrie End Up Being Better Fit on Nets Than Russell?

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Will Kyrie End Up Being Better Fit on Nets Than Russell?

    SNY
    via SNY

    FIBA World Cup 2019 Results from Sunday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    FIBA World Cup 2019 Results from Sunday

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Team USA Wins Opener vs. Czech Republic

    • Final score: USA 88, CZE 67 • Spida dropped team-high 16 pts • Turkey up next (Tuesday at 8:30AM ET)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Team USA Wins Opener vs. Czech Republic

    • Final score: USA 88, CZE 67 • Spida dropped team-high 16 pts • Turkey up next (Tuesday at 8:30AM ET)

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Defining Success This Season for Nets

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Defining Success This Season for Nets

    Nothin' But Nets
    via Nothin' But Nets