Casemiro Says Real Madrid 'Are Lacking Everything' After Draw vs. Villarreal

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Casemiro has expressed doubts about Real Madrid's squad after Sunday's 2-2 draw away to Villarreal in La Liga. Real escaped the Estadio de la Ceramica with a point thanks to a brace from Gareth Bale, who was sent off in stoppage time.

Despite avoiding defeat, holding midfielder Casemiro offered a withering assessment of his team, per AS: "We are lacking everything. We have to score goals and be better defensively. This is a team. If we defend, we all defend. If we attack, we all attack. This is the spirit."

While he's in no doubt about the problems Real face, Casemiro thinks he and his team-mates "can change our mindset" during the upcoming international break. He also offered a reminder Real "are obliged to win always."

Winning is something Los Blancos have only managed to do once in three league games so far this season. Sunday's stalemate comes on the heels of a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid in the home opener.

Casemiro's comments also raise questions about the overall talent and strength in depth in Real's squad. The club invested heavily earlier in the summer, signing players such as Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.

However, a lengthy injury list has wrecked mananger Zinedine Zidane's plans to get the new arrivals up to speed:

The absence of potential match-winners like Hazard will no doubt encourage greater demand for more transfers before the window closes on Monday. Real have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen, according to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror.

Despite the links, Zidane sounds happy with what he has:

Zidane ought to be satisfied with his options. Bale proved his worth against the Yellow Submarine despite a summer filled with questions about his future and whether he has the faith of his manager:

The first of Bale's two goals against Villarreal capped a move underpinned by the flair of Jovic. Signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial fee of €65 million, the Serbia international has the potential to become the focal point of a new-look Real attack:

Aside from Bale and Jovic, Zidane can also still rely on the power and technique of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman was Los Merengues' top scorer last season and has begun this campaign by finding the net twice in three matches.

With Benzema, Bale and Jovic up top, Real won't lack for firepower this season. All three will benefit from more chances once creative maestros Hazard, Isco, Marco Asensio and James Rodriguez are fully fit.

Zidane's team remains a work-in-progress, the way Real have been ever since attacking talisman Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018. While the rebuilding process is yielding indifferent results so far, there's enough talent around Casemiro for Real to credibly challenge for major trophies as the campaign progresses.