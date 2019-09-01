Dodgers Pitcher Dustin May Leaves Game After Being Hit in Head by Line Drive

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May left Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning following a scary moment.

As Dodger Insider detailed, Arizona first baseman Jake Lamb hit the right-hander in the head with a line drive. The relief pitcher eventually walked off the field under his own power after trainers checked on his well-being.

According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, Statcast measured Lamb's line drive at 91.6 mph. Two runs scored on the play as May fell to the ground before eventually giving way to left-hander Adam Kolarek.

May allowed three earned runs in 0.1 innings of work.

While he struggled in Sunday's game before the scary moment, MLB.com ranked him as the No. 2 prospect in the Dodgers' entire farm system. He entered play with a 4.07 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 24.1 innings of work.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, it holds a commanding 17-game lead over the Diamondbacks in the National League West. While home-field-advantage implications are still relevant, it is largely playing out the string and comfortably in the playoff picture.

There is no need to rush May back with the team's most important games still approximately a month away.