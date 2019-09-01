The Rock Praises Fan Who Caught Foul Ball Barehanded at Astros vs. Blue Jays

The Rock Praises Fan Who Caught Foul Ball Barehanded at Astros vs. Blue JaysSeptember 1, 2019
Game recognize game.
A fan at Rogers Centre pulled off one of the most impressive grabs of the 2019 MLB season Sunday when he caught a foul ball barehanded while holding a beer in his other hand in the first inning of the Houston Astros' 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays:
Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays
Tag somebody that doesn't need you to hold their beer 😳 https://t.co/iWlRYExAhg
The fan even received a shoutout from The Rock because of his T-shirt choice:
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
Raw handing a foul ball with a can of brew in the other all while wearing my infamous THUG LIFE tee shirt. 😂👏🏾#FannyPackDrip @BlueJays @jeskeets https://t.co/qPiLvNvbdx
The shirt features the phrase "Thug life" over what became a viral image of the Hollywood star after he shared it on Instagram in 2014. In the picture, which was taken in 1996, The Rock is wearing a turtleneck, gold chain, jeans and a fanny pack.
His fashion sense has obviously improved since then.
Let this be a lesson to all sports fans: The People's Champion is always watching.
