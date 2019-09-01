The Rock Praises Fan Who Caught Foul Ball Barehanded at Astros vs. Blue Jays

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2019

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: Dwayne Johnson of 'Jungle Cruise' took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'Jungle Cruise' will be released in U.S. theaters on July 24, 2020. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Game recognize game. 

A fan at Rogers Centre pulled off one of the most impressive grabs of the 2019 MLB season Sunday when he caught a foul ball barehanded while holding a beer in his other hand in the first inning of the Houston Astros' 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays:

The fan even received a shoutout from The Rock because of his T-shirt choice:

The shirt features the phrase "Thug life" over what became a viral image of the Hollywood star after he shared it on Instagram in 2014. In the picture, which was taken in 1996, The Rock is wearing a turtleneck, gold chain, jeans and a fanny pack.

His fashion sense has obviously improved since then.

Let this be a lesson to all sports fans: The People's Champion is always watching.

Related

    Verlander Kept Coming at Blue Jays in Third Career No-Hitter

    Toronto Blue Jays logo
    Toronto Blue Jays

    Verlander Kept Coming at Blue Jays in Third Career No-Hitter

    Mark Zwolinski
    via thestar.com

    Dustin May Hit in the Head by Liner

    He was able to walk off under his own power

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dustin May Hit in the Head by Liner

    He was able to walk off under his own power

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Verlander Tosses 14 Strikeouts in No-No

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Verlander Tosses 14 Strikeouts in No-No

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Dodgers Call Up Top Prospect

    LA calls up MLB's No. 9 overall prospect infielder Gavin Lux

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers Call Up Top Prospect

    LA calls up MLB's No. 9 overall prospect infielder Gavin Lux

    Bill Baer
    via HardballTalk