The Rock Praises Fan Who Caught Foul Ball Barehanded at Astros vs. Blue Jays

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Game recognize game.

A fan at Rogers Centre pulled off one of the most impressive grabs of the 2019 MLB season Sunday when he caught a foul ball barehanded while holding a beer in his other hand in the first inning of the Houston Astros' 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays:

The fan even received a shoutout from The Rock because of his T-shirt choice:

The shirt features the phrase "Thug life" over what became a viral image of the Hollywood star after he shared it on Instagram in 2014. In the picture, which was taken in 1996, The Rock is wearing a turtleneck, gold chain, jeans and a fanny pack.

His fashion sense has obviously improved since then.

Let this be a lesson to all sports fans: The People's Champion is always watching.