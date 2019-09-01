Daniel James 'An Example for Everyone' at Man United, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said summer signing Daniel James is an "example for everyone" at the club following his brilliant start to life at Old Trafford.

James, 21, joined United from Swansea City this past summer and has hit the ground running despite United's disappointing start, scoring in three of their four Premier League games thus far.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 in their trip to Southampton on Saturday and haven't won since the opening day of the season. However, Solskjaer was full of praise for the example James is setting after he opened the scoring at St. Mary's Stadium:

"I think he's an example for everyone. He's our top scorer and that comes from his personality, his habits.

"He's humble, he works hard and he knows he can improve. He's come in and made an impact ever since day one in training.

"He made a recovery run (against Southampton), won the ball, went forward... He knows he could have scored a few more and we'll work with him to get his quality even higher. Then we'll have a top, top player."

United's official Twitter account posted highlights of Saturday's visit to the south coast, including James' beautifully curled strike into the far-right of Southampton's goal:

The Wales international is only the fourth player in United's history to score three times in their first four games for the club: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Louis Saha and Romelu Lukaku were the others.

James is becoming more and more accustomed to scoring in front of United's fans following his £15 million move from south Wales:

Solskjaer could hardly have hoped for his most understated signing of the summer to have had a bigger impact, considering he had never played top-flight football before joining United.

The youngster was at Swansea when they were still a Premier League outfit in 2016-17, but the then-teenager failed to make an appearance for the club during that run.

United legend Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport of his initial impression of the player, also pinpointing his mental attributes as special strengths:

Solskjaer will hope that mentality combined with the player's evident advantages in speed and agility will help mould him into an even greater first-team threat.

James arrived at Old Trafford this past summer to little fanfare and moderate expectations, but the manager's latest remarks suggest his impact has exceeded the club's hopes so far.