Roberto Martinez Says 'Top Goalscorer' Romelu Lukaku Is Underappreciated

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Belgium national team coach Roberto Martinez has hit out at critics of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, saying they're too focused on his flaws and don't realise his value as a top goalscorer.

Martinez gave a lengthy interview to Rob Draper of the Mail on Sunday, and touched on former Manchester United striker Lukaku, saying he wasn't appreciated during his time in the Premier League:

"Romelu hasn't been appreciated for most of the time he's been in the British game. And the reason is very clear. Everyone analyses what he hasn't got as a No 9.

"Everyone wants to tell him the first touch should be better, that he should be stronger in the air, that he needs to make more room. But what they miss is his outstanding trade as a goalscorer. Look at his stats. He is one of the most significant scorers at his age.

"Like any player, if you are going to highlight the things they don't do well, you wouldn't get the feeling of a good player. But in Romelu's case, he's always been a top goalscorer."

BRUNO FAHY/Getty Images

Draper noted Lukaku's excellent scoring record of 48 goals in 81 matches for Belgium. He also added a total of 113 Premier League goals, all by the age of 26.

The former Chelsea and Everton man was a frequent target for criticism, however, and things haven't changed since he moved to Inter.

Pundit and former United defender Gary Neville questioned his fitness and professionalism, an assessment the player disagreed with, per BBC Sport:

Neville was back at it on Sunday, continuing his war of words on Twitter:

Lukaku spent two years at Old Trafford after an impressive spell with Everton, but never really fit into the Red Devils' style of play.

His scoring output was not an issue―he bagged 28 Premier League goals for United―but his lack of aerial ability meant he was a poor fit under Jose Mourinho, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prefers a more mobile striker.

Solskjaer has put his faith in Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to lead the line this season, with limited success so far. United have won just one of their four Premier League matches.

Lukaku made his Inter debut in a winning effort against Lecce, and converted an easy tap-in to open his Serie A account:

He was one of many new arrivals for the Nerazzurri this summer, joining coach Antonio Conte and stars like Nicolo Barella, Diego Godin and Alexis Sanchez.

Inter will try to end Juventus' eight-year dominance of the competition and will need the Belgian at his best to have any chance of dethroning their rivals.