Ranking Every Power 5 College Football Conference After Week 1

There's a new Bo in Auburn, and his gutsy effort bringing the Tigers all the way back for a 27-21 win over the Oregon Ducks in Saturday night's main event was enough to get them hoping for big things again.

But did it help lead the SEC to the top of the Power Five power rankings after Week 1?

Huge weeks from the Big Ten and Big 12 prove this is going to be a rugged war of "who's best" throughout the college football season. The SEC may be strong at the top, but those two leagues are, as well.

Up north, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin are ready to bring the B1G back. Toward the nation's heartland, Oklahoma and Texas are sturdy title contenders while Oklahoma State, Iowa State and others look like fringe candidates. Meanwhile, the country's best team hails from the ACC, and the Pac-12 is trying to get back in the conversation.

So, who's No. 1?

Let's take a look at the power rankings of college football's top conferences after the first week of the season. The chief criterion is the number of potential College Football Playoff contenders, followed by teams with elite potential and depth of talent.