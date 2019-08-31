Video: Twins Break MLB Single-Season Record with Mitch Garver's HR vs. Tigers

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst ISeptember 1, 2019

Minnesota Twins' Mitch Garver is greeted in the dugout after his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Max Kepler leads the Minnesota Twins in home runs this season with 36, but it was Mitch Garver who led the team into uncharted territory Saturday night.

The 28-year-old catcher bookended the team's 10-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers with a solo home run to lead off the game and another solo shot in the top of the ninth. His second one set the MLB all-time record for most homers by a team in a single season at 268:

Kepler (36), Nelson Cruz (34), C.J. Cron (24) and Jorge Polanco (20) also went yard in the game. Overall, the Twins have 11 players with double-digit home runs in 2019.

Minnesota is hanging on to a 4.5-game lead over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central. The 83-52 Twins last won the division in 2010 and last appeared in the postseason in 2017, when they lost the AL Wild Card to the New York Yankees.

