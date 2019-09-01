College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1

4 of 4

Associated Press

If you love big-time college football, your viewing guide is all set during Week 2 with a slate of intriguing games that include two marquee matchups and a couple of exciting showdowns that are worth your time.

Other fun-to-watch battles are on tap as well, with teams quickly shaking off the rust and preparing for the gauntlet.

Cincinnati at Ohio State (noon ET)

The Buckeyes better not sleep on Cincinnati in this all-Ohio intraconference battle. The Bearcats are building something exciting after last year's 11-2 season and then upending UCLA again in the 2019 season opener.

You know there's nothing Bearcats coach Luke Fickell would love more than to knock off the "big brother" school where he was once an assistant under Urban Meyer. This could be a fun and sneaky-close battle in the first wave of Saturday games.

Texas A&M at Clemson (3:30 p.m. ET)

It may be easy to forget, but before the Clemson Tigers blazed a path of carnage through the College Football Playoffs a season ago, they were finding their way early in the year. During that time, they traveled to Kyle Field to take on a young Aggies team that gave them all they could handle in a 28-26 A&M loss.

Now, Jimbo Fisher's team is a year older and should be even better, despite showing some offensive line inconsistencies during the first weekend.

The defending national champion Tigers dominated Georgia Tech in Week 1, and running back Travis Etienne kicked off his Heisman campaign in style. This will be their first test of the season, and it comes in Death Valley.

LSU at Texas (7:30 p.m. ET)

The potential for a massive season is in place for LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in Year 3; the Tigers have eight starters returning on both sides. Maybe this is the team that can get the Bayou Bengals back to competing with Alabama in the SEC West.

First comes a showdown with Texas and quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who is ready to take the Longhorns to the next level. This is a big early test for two programs on the cusp of the College Football Playoff conversation. It will be a proving ground to separate the pretender from the contender.

Stanford at USC (10:30 p.m. ET)

The nightcap doesn't have a bevy of games from which to choose, but the Stanford-USC rivalry will be renewed with two teams looking to get back to the forefront of the Pac-12.

The Cardinal had to grind out a 17-7 home win over Northwestern to open the season, and the Trojans are going to try to open up the offense in their first year with Graham Harrell as the offensive coordinator. This could be a fun early-season Pac-12 showdown.

Several other games are worth your watch, too. West Virginia and new coach Neal Brown will travel to Missouri for a noon showdown with quarterback Kelly Bryant and the Tigers. Syracuse and Maryland are also facing off at noon, when new Terps coach Mike Locksley will get his first big test.

Colorado beat Nebraska 33-28 a year ago in a renewal of the old Big Eight rivalry, and they'll have the return battle at 3:30 ET in a game the Cornhuskers really need to win to stay in the Top 25.

It's going to be another huge weekend in college football with even more big games to watch.

Brad Shepard covers college football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter, @Brad_Shepard.