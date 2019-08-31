Patriots Rumors: QB Brian Hoyer Released, Jarrett Stidham to Back Up Tom Brady

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2019

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 08: Brian Hoyer #2 of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are reportedly set to release quarterback Brian Hoyer ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to finalize their 53-man roster for the 2019 season. The move will leave Jarrett Stidham as the backup to three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM reported the update.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Cowboys Closing in on New Zeke Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Closing in on New Zeke Deal

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jadeveon Clowney Traded to Seahawks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jadeveon Clowney Traded to Seahawks

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bills Cut LeSean McCoy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bills Cut LeSean McCoy

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Bold Trade Predictions Before the Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bold Trade Predictions Before the Season

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report