Patriots Rumors: QB Brian Hoyer Released, Jarrett Stidham to Back Up Tom Brady

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are reportedly set to release quarterback Brian Hoyer ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to finalize their 53-man roster for the 2019 season. The move will leave Jarrett Stidham as the backup to three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM reported the update.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.