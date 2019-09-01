Kiko Alonso Reportedly Traded to Saints from Dolphins for Vince Biegel

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins traded outside linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday morning, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.



Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Saints traded linebacker Vince Biegel to the Dolphins in exchange for Alonso.

The Dolphins are in full rebuild mode this offseason after firing head coach Adam Gase, letting starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill and edge-rusher Cameron Wake walk and trading sack leader Robert Quinn to the Dallas Cowboys and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans.

As such, Alonso wanted to move on, per Pelissero. The veteran requested a trade during training camp and has finally gotten his wish.

Miami went 7-9 last season but isn't expected to do much in 2019, with Caesars Palace placing the Fins at the bottom of the Super Bowl LIV odds ledger at 300-1.

Alonso has led the Dolphins in tackles in two of the past three seasons, racking up 125 last season. He's amassed 354 since the Philadelphia Eagles traded him to Miami after the 2015 campaign.

The 29-year-old started his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and made an immediate impact with 159 tackles and four interceptions. Unfortunately, a torn ACL suffered during a 2014 offseason workout kept him on the sidelines for that entire campaign. The Bills then decided to trade Alonso to the Buffalo Bills for running back LeSean McCoy.

Alonso only stayed in Philadelphia for one season, playing 11 games (one start) and accumulating 43 tackles. After the season, the Eagles traded him, cornerback Byron Maxwell and the 13th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft to the Dolphins for their eighth overall pick.

He's done well in a Miami uniform, but with the team looking to build from scratch, the veteran probably doesn't fit in their long-term plans.

Alonso, who has two years left on a four-year, $28.9 million deal, should excel in New Orleans if his recent production is any indication. He'll try to crack a starting linebacker corps that currently includes AJ Klein, Alex Anzalone and Demario Davis.

As for Miami, Sam Eguavoen is the next man up on the Dolphins' depth chart at strong-side linebacker. The 26-year-old is in his first NFL campaign after three years with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders. He had 173 tackles, four sacks and an interception during his time with the team.