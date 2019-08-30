Tyler Skaggs' Autopsy Reveals SP Had Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Alcohol in System

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The autopsy results for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs have been released.

Per Maria Torres and Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, Skaggs had fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system when he died on July 1.

"The cause of death is listed as a mixture of 'alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents,' meaning Skaggs, 27, essentially choked on his vomit while under the influence," Torres and DiGiovanna wrote.

Skaggs' family issued a statement after learning the results of the toxicology report:

"We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol. That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.

"We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us."

The report notes Skaggs had 3.8 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in his blood, 38 nanograms per milliliter of oxycodone and a blood-alcohol level of .122 percent. His death was ruled an accident, however, the Southlake Police Department is still investigating and the family's statement noted that a team employee may have been involved.

Skaggs was found unresponsive and pronounced dead in his hotel room in Dallas-Fort Worth where the Angels were staying during a series against the Texas Rangers.

The Angels and Rangers postponed their July 1 game in the wake of Skaggs' death.

Skaggs, 27, made his final start June 29 against the Oakland Athletics. The left-hander played seven MLB seasons with Los Angeles and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was a first-round draft pick by the Angels in 2009.