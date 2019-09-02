Grading New College Football Starting QBs' Week 1 Performances

0 of 8

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The opening weekend of college football is appealing for many reasons, but few storylines draw more attention than quarterbacks making their program debuts.

Eight teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 trotted out a new signal-caller in Week 1. That group includes four high-profile transfers—Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, Jacob Eason and Brandon Wimbush—as well as touted true freshman Bo Nix.

Unsurprisingly, most new quarterbacks put together solid showings. After all, the majority of them played a "Group of Five" or Football Championship Subdivision opponent.

Still, every coaching staff and fanbase hoped for an encouraging debut. With the exception of one, maybe two, they received exactly that. Competition level, surrounding talent and in-game performance all factored into the grades.