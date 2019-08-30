Yankees News: Luke Voit Reinstated; Gio Urshela Placed on IL with Groin Injury

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Yankees announced first baseman Luke Voit was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday night's game against the Oakland Athletics after recovering from a sports hernia.

Third baseman Gio Urshela was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Thursday with a groin strain in a corresponding move to create a spot on the Yanks' 25-man roster.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

