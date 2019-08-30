Raiders Rumors: Veteran LB Brandon Marshall Released by OAK Before Week 1

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders reportedly released linebacker Brandon Marshall on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Marshall thanked the Raiders for giving him a chance after news of his release broke:

Oakland signed the 29-year-old Marshall to a one-year deal in March after the Denver Broncos declined the option in his contract.

Marshall started 63 games during his six-year stint with the Broncos, and he was a key contributor to the team that beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

The 2012 fifth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars registered 100 or more tackles in a season three times, including 2017 when he finished with 106 tackles and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in 16 starts.

Marshall was limited to just 11 games due to a knee injury last season, however, and made only seven starts. His 42 tackles were the lowest of his career in a season in which he appeared in at least six games.

While Marshall has largely been an effective player when healthy during his career, he missed five games in two of the past three seasons.

In three preseason games for the Raiders, Marshall racked up three tackles and one sack.

He was expected to be Oakland's starting weakside linebacker with Tahir Whitehead at the Sam and Vontaze Burfict in the middle, but the Raiders will turn to other options instead.

Assuming Whitehead and Burfict are locked into their roles, the top options to replace Marshall include 2017 fifth-round pick Marquel Lee, former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kyle Wilber, 2017 undrafted player Nicholas Morrow and undrafted rookies Koa Farmer and Te'von Coney.

Oakland will look to make big improvements defensively in 2019 after ranking 26th in total defense and last in points allowed in 2018.