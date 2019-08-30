Report: Terrelle Pryor, Former 1st-Rounder Datone Jones Released by Jaguars

Report: Terrelle Pryor, Former 1st-Rounder Datone Jones Released by JaguarsAugust 30, 2019
John Raoux/Associated Press
The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and defensive lineman Datone Jones ahead of Saturday's cut-down.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jags are also set to cut cornerback Saivion Smith.
Both Pryor and Jones were in their first stints with the Jaguars after spending time with multiple teams previously.
