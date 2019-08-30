Report: Terrelle Pryor, Former 1st-Rounder Datone Jones Released by Jaguars

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and defensive lineman Datone Jones ahead of Saturday's cut-down.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jags are also set to cut cornerback Saivion Smith.

Both Pryor and Jones were in their first stints with the Jaguars after spending time with multiple teams previously.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.