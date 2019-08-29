Eli Manning Says He 'Enjoys' Working with Daniel Jones: He's 'Doing a Great Job'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The New York Giants selected Daniel Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft to eventually succeed Eli Manning. While that creates a potentially tricky dynamic with Manning still around, the incumbent is staying above the fray.

"I think Daniel is doing a great job," Manning said of Jones in an interview with Bruce Beck of WNBC in New York. "He's working hard, he's doing all the right things. He's in there early, he's asking questions. I enjoy working with him. I enjoy getting to know him, and I think he's making plays on the field."

Though many were left scratching their heads when the Giants selected Jones in the top 10, the former Duke star has exceeded expectations in preseason. He went 25-of-30 for 369 yards and two touchdowns in New York's first three games. He also started 4-of-4 for 47 yards in Thursday's finale against the New England Patriots.

Manning is in the final year of his contract with the Giants, giving the franchise an easy way to eventually move Jones into the starting role. The pressure from fans to elevate Jones might reach a fever pitch before that, especially if 2019 is shaping up as a lost season—a very real possibility.

The Kansas City Chiefs waited a full season before trading Alex Smith to clear the way for Patrick Mahomes ahead of the 2018 campaign, but they're the exception for the most part. All five of the quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft eventually took over as the starter as rookies.

Looking toward the future without alienating Manning could be difficult for Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. However, Manning's relaxed attitude could help Shurmur avoid any unnecessary drama.