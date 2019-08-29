Warriors News: Zaza Pachulia to Join Organization as Consultant

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 29, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 24: Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Detroit Pistons and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talk after a game on March 24, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Zaza Pachulia won two championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and the team announced Thursday that he will now join the front office as a consultant. 

Pachulia's addition was part of a larger announcement addressing several promotions, including Kirk Lacob to executive vice president of basketball operations and Mike Dunleavy Jr. to assistant general manager: 

Pachulia last played for the Detroit Pistons in 2018-19. 

       

