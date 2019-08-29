Warriors News: Zaza Pachulia to Join Organization as Consultant

Warriors News: Zaza Pachulia to Join Organization as ConsultantAugust 29, 2019
Noah Graham/Getty Images
Zaza Pachulia won two championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and the team announced Thursday that he will now join the front office as a consultant.
Pachulia's addition was part of a larger announcement addressing several promotions, including Kirk Lacob to executive vice president of basketball operations and Mike Dunleavy Jr. to assistant general manager:
Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors announce Basketball Operations promotions and additions https://t.co/Lnf7D9odr2
Pachulia last played for the Detroit Pistons in 2018-19.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
