Warriors News: Zaza Pachulia to Join Organization as Consultant

Zaza Pachulia won two championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and the team announced Thursday that he will now join the front office as a consultant.

Pachulia's addition was part of a larger announcement addressing several promotions, including Kirk Lacob to executive vice president of basketball operations and Mike Dunleavy Jr. to assistant general manager:

Pachulia last played for the Detroit Pistons in 2018-19.

