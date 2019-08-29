Warrant Issued for DeMarcus Cousins on Domestic Violence Charge After Audio Leak

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: DeMarcus Cousins walks across the court during week seven of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Allstate Arena on August 03, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Authorities in Mobile, Alabama, issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, according to USA Today's A.J. Perez

TMZ Sports released audio in which Cousins allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend after she wouldn't permit their son to attend Cousins' wedding.

"I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f--king head," a man said in the recording (warning: contains profanity):

According to TMZ, West filed a restraining order against Cousins, also alleging he choked her on occasion and threatened to kill her "even if he didn't have to get his hands dirty doing it."

Cousins married girlfriend Morgan Lang last Saturday in Atlanta.

After spending a season with the Golden State Warriors, the 29-year-old signed with the Lakers in July. The team issued a statement following TMZ's release of the audio, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time."

NBA spokesman Mike Bass also released a statement on behalf of the league, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "We are aware of the report regarding DeMarcus Cousins and are investigating the allegations."

Cousins is likely to miss the entire 2019-20 season after suffering a torn ACL during an offseason workout.

