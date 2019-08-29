Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors: Eagles, Jets, Seahawks, More Contacted by Texans

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney's stint with the team that drafted him first overall in 2014 appears to be nearing its end.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have contacted the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and New York Jets about trading him.

The Texans placed a $15.967 million franchise tender on Clowney earlier this summer and had the opportunity to work out a long-term deal ahead of a July 15 deadline. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the two sides could not come to an agreement, meaning Clowney can only play for Houston on the franchise tender.

The 26-year-old has not put pen to paper on the tender or reported to the team this preseason. On Aug. 13, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said he'd "be surprised if Jadeveon Clowney isn't traded."

Per Wilson, the Texans cannot trade Clowney until he signs the franchise tender.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.