Video: Reds Rookie Aristides Aquino Makes History with 13th Homer in 1st 100 ABs

Video: Reds Rookie Aristides Aquino Makes History with 13th Homer in 1st 100 ABsAugust 28, 2019
The Punisher struck again.
During the first inning of Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds rookie Aristides Aquino took Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara deep to left field to continue rewriting MLB's record books:
Cincinnati Reds @Reds
100 plate appearances, 13 dingers. 💀 #ThePunisher | #BornToBaseball https://t.co/Vqexm5hFmy
That marked the 25-year-old's 13th home run since being called up Aug. 1 following the Yasiel Puig trade. He had been mired in a four-game homerless drought and had just one dinger in his previous nine appearances.
Reds Media Relations @RedsPR
Aquino has established modern Major League records for home runs in a player's first 12 career games (8), first 14 career games (9), first 16 career games (10), first 17 career games (11), first 22 career games (12) and now first 27 games (13).
Aquino's latest blast made history in more than one way, per Fox Sports Ohio:
- Most home runs by a player in first 100 career MLB plate appearances
- Fewest games (26) to reach 13 career home runs
- Most home runs by a Reds rookie in a single month
- Tied for the most home runs by a National League rookie in a single month (Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, June 2017)
According to MLB Stats, Aquino is the first Cincinnati player with 13-plus home runs in a month since Greg Vaughn accomplished the feat in 1999.
