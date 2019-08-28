Video: Reds Rookie Aristides Aquino Makes History with 13th Homer in 1st 100 ABs

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 28: Aristides Aquino #44 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Marlins Park on August 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Punisher struck again.  

During the first inning of Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds rookie Aristides Aquino took Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara deep to left field to continue rewriting MLB's record books:

That marked the 25-year-old's 13th home run since being called up Aug. 1 following the Yasiel Puig trade. He had been mired in a four-game homerless drought and had just one dinger in his previous nine appearances.

Aquino's latest blast made history in more than one way, per Fox Sports Ohio:

  • Most home runs by a player in first 100 career MLB plate appearances
  • Fewest games (26) to reach 13 career home runs
  • Most home runs by a Reds rookie in a single month
  • Tied for the most home runs by a National League rookie in a single month (Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, June 2017)

According to MLB Stats, Aquino is the first Cincinnati player with 13-plus home runs in a month since Greg Vaughn accomplished the feat in 1999.

Related

    Jesse Winker out until September; Cincinnati Reds send top prospects to Arizona Fall League

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    Jesse Winker out until September; Cincinnati Reds send top prospects to Arizona Fall League

    Bobby Nightengale
    via Cincinnati.com

    Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino breaks another home run record

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino breaks another home run record

    Doug Gray
    via Redleg Nation

    Yankees Up to 70 HRs in August, Sweep M's with 7-3 Victory

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yankees Up to 70 HRs in August, Sweep M's with 7-3 Victory

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Yasiel Puig is 'walking red flag' with OBP, baserunning and defense, per ESPN's Passan

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    Yasiel Puig is 'walking red flag' with OBP, baserunning and defense, per ESPN's Passan

    Dave Clark
    via Cincinnati.com