Video: Reds Rookie Aristides Aquino Makes History with 13th Homer in 1st 100 ABs

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Punisher struck again.

During the first inning of Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds rookie Aristides Aquino took Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara deep to left field to continue rewriting MLB's record books:

That marked the 25-year-old's 13th home run since being called up Aug. 1 following the Yasiel Puig trade. He had been mired in a four-game homerless drought and had just one dinger in his previous nine appearances.

Aquino's latest blast made history in more than one way, per Fox Sports Ohio:

Most home runs by a player in first 100 career MLB plate appearances

Fewest games (26) to reach 13 career home runs

Most home runs by a Reds rookie in a single month

Tied for the most home runs by a National League rookie in a single month ( Los Angeles Dodgers ' Cody Bellinger, June 2017)

According to MLB Stats, Aquino is the first Cincinnati player with 13-plus home runs in a month since Greg Vaughn accomplished the feat in 1999.