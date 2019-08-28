Shaquille O'Neal Takes Shot at Dwight Howard After Kobe Bryant Interview

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal will never turn down an opportunity to take a dig at fellow center Dwight Howard.

The internet was buzzing Wednesday morning after Kobe Bryant said in an interview with Valuetainment he "would've had 12 f--king rings" if O'Neal had trained harder away from the court (warning: contains profanity):

Bryant quashed any lingering frustration he might have felt toward O'Neal, at which point Shaq decided to insert Howard into the situation:

This is the second time in a matter of days O'Neal threw serious shade at Howard. Upon being asked by TMZ Sports about Howard's return to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Hall of Famer responded, "Who?"

The rivalry between Howard and O'Neal seems to have started over the former's usage of the "Superman" nickname, which was also one of Shaq's many monikers during his playing career.

"When I was coming up and there was Pat Ewing and Hakeem [Olajuwon], I never doubled anybody," O'Neal told reporters in 2010. "You tell me who the real Superman is."

Based on his most recent comments, the bad blood hasn't subsided over the last decade.