Champions League Draw 2019: Schedule, Live Stream, More for Group Announcement

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The draw for the group stage of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League takes place on Thursday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, with Europe's top teams set to discover who they will face in the competition.

Holders Liverpool will be out to lift the European Cup for the seventh time in their history, but they will face stiff competition from a host of other clubs who crave success in the continent's top tournament.

Premier League rivals Manchester City will be targeting a first Champions League trophy, Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid both have squads packed full of talent, and Cristiano Ronaldo will be keen to deliver the European Cup for Juventus.

Here is a look at the teams involved in Thursday's draw:

Date: Thursday, August 29

Time: 5 p.m. (BST)/12 p.m. (ET)

Live Stream: UEFA.com, B/R Live



Champions League Draw Preview

Teams in Pot 1 will be confident of topping their groups and making it through to the knockout stages. Holders Liverpool are joined by UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea and the league champions of the six highest-ranked nations:

The Reds have made it to the final of the competition in the last two seasons and will be the team to beat. Manager Jurgen Klopp has already said the club's Premier League campaign will not take priority over their European exploits:

The Anfield side were pipped to the league title by Manchester City, who retained their crown by just one point.

Pep Guardiola's team will be looking to build on their domestic success and make an impact in Europe after being knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur in dramatic style at the quarter-final stage last season:

The City boss won the Champions League twice as manager of Barcelona in 2009 and 2011 but has been unable to replicate that success with Bayern Munich or the Etihad Stadium side.

Meanwhile, Barca will be hoping to ease the heartbreak of the past two seasons. The Catalan giants threw away a healthy lead against Roma in 2018 and did the same in May against Liverpool:

Barcelona's last Champions League win came in 2015, but they have strengthened this summer with a view to conquering Europe. Antoine Griezmann has arrived from Atletico Madrid, Frenkie de Jong has been brought in from Ajax, while Lionel Messi continues to captain the side.

Ernesto Valverde's side lack of European success has been exacerbated by fierce rivals Real Madrid's recent dominance in the competition.

Los Blancos have won the competition four times in the last six years, but last season's defeat to Ajax in the round of 16 saw them lose the grip on the trophy:

Zinedine Zidane's side have also invested heavily in the summer by bringing in talents such as Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy as they go in search of a 14th European Cup.

There are plenty of other teams in the draw who will be hoping to make it all the way to the final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, in May 2020.

Serie A champions Juventus, La Liga runners-up Atletico Madrid and German giants Bayern Munich have all added to their squads over the summer and have the talent to go deep into the competition.