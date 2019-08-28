Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Signs Contract with CAA Basketball Agency

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma signed with CAA Basketball on Wednesday for his on- and off-court representation, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported last month that Kuzma was parting ways with agents Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of Priority Sports and Entertainment.

The 24-year-old Kuzma is set to enter his third NBA season in 2019-20.

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis are viewed as the Lakers' two top stars, Kuzma is third in the pecking order, and his continued development will likely play a significant role in whether the Lakers are truly championship contenders next season.

After averaging 16.1 points per game as a rookie in 2017-18, which landed him on the All-Rookie First Team, Kuzma put up 18.7 points per contest last season, which was second on the team behind only LeBron.

Kuzma was set to be part of Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this summer, but an ankle injury resulted in him being the final cut.

He is expected to be good to go for the 2019-20 season, and if he can continue to grow as a player, he will put himself in position to land a huge contract when he becomes a restricted free agent in 2021.

Kuzma is the latest in a long line of major NBA stars to be represented by CAA. That list includes Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers wing Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers center Joe Embiid, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.