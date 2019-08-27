Dodgers News: Justin Turner Suspended 1 Game for Making Contact with Umpire

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Justin Turner has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday afternoon.

The punishment is a result of the the Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman making contact with home plate umpire Rob Drake while arguing his called third strike to end the Dodgers' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night. L.A. lost 4-3.

Feinsand added that Turner has appealed and will continue to play while the appeal is pending.

In June, Turner was ejected from the dugout during a game against Colorado by umpire Chad Fairchild. That also centered on disputing pitches.

The 34-year-old All-Star explained his most recent confrontation to reporters after Monday's game:

“There was a lot of very questionable calls throughout the game. He called strike three and I asked him, ‘Did you call that a strike?’ And he told me it was right down the middle, which was pretty upsetting. Then, he walks into me and told me not to bump him, which also upsets me. [I'm] not trying to bump him or touch him in any way.

"But when you walk into me and cry foul like I hit you or something, it’s brutal."

What has been overshadowed is Turner also hit a solo home run in the top of the third to start the scoring and added another RBI with a double to score Max Muncy in the top of the fifth. Turner leads the Dodgers in home runs since the All-Star break with 14.

Overall in 2019, Turner is hitting .294/.376/.513 with 24 home runs and 61 RBI across 122 games.

The Dodgers will play the second game of their series with San Diego on Tuesday at 10:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park.